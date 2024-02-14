Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

