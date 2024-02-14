SPC Financial Inc. Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,295.7% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 41,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 38,651 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $109.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

