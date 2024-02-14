SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.