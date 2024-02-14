SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

