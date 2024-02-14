SPC Financial Inc. Has $439,000 Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

PDP stock opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

