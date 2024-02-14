SPC Financial Inc. Has $652,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

DUK stock opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.