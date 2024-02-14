SPC Financial Inc. Invests $700,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $400,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PXI opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $47.42.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1556 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.