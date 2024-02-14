SPC Financial Inc. Sells 122,729 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,729 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,213,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13,152.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,651,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $131.29 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

