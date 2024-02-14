SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $540,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

