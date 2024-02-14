Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Short Interest Update

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of SHAP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. 148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,637. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $3,502,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,684,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 479,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

