SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) & Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Financial Comparison

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SS&C Technologies and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Smith Micro Software 0 0 3 0 3.00

SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $67.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 364.65%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 11.42% 16.77% 6.40% Smith Micro Software -58.82% -16.33% -12.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Smith Micro Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $5.28 billion 2.82 $650.20 million $2.42 24.86 Smith Micro Software $48.51 million 1.10 -$29.28 million ($0.42) -1.76

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Smith Micro Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, Bluedoor, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, CRM Solutions, Advent Managed Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, automation solutions, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, risk, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging. It also provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that offers on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.