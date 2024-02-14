SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.56.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. 455,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

