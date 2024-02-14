SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042,120 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,214,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,214,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 95,520.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

