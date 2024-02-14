STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 782,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical comprises about 2.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $31,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $130,633,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $72,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after acquiring an additional 486,781 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $32,339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,088,000 after buying an additional 339,656 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 177,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $5,583,553.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,098,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 442,040 shares of company stock worth $13,436,014. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. 137,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.81. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

