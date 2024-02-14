STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after buying an additional 2,724,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,179,000 after buying an additional 1,016,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,943,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after buying an additional 516,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.1 %

STAG opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

