Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 279.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

