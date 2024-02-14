Stephens Upgrades NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) to “Overweight”

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

