StepStone Group LP Acquires New Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Toast comprises approximately 0.2% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $2,040,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Toast by 69.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 15.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 551,493 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 3.4% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,207. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Further Reading

