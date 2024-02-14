Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target to $7.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MEIP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

