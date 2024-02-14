StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANSS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $317.20.

ANSYS Price Performance

Insider Activity

ANSS stock opened at $327.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in ANSYS by 1,067.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 72,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 66,466 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

