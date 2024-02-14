StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.76 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Express Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

