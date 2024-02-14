StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.76 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.21.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
