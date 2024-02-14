StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
OVBC opened at $24.75 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.10.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
