StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

OVBC opened at $24.75 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.10.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

