StockNews.com Downgrades Universal (NYSE:UVV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on UVV
Universal Price Performance
Universal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s payout ratio is 60.26%.
Insider Transactions at Universal
In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVV. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,187,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Universal by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,514 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,755,000 after purchasing an additional 178,592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 2,841.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,160 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Company Profile
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
