StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.03 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Further Reading

