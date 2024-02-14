StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

