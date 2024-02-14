StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $1.17 on Monday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

