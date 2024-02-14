StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $505.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

