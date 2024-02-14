StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

