StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PW opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

