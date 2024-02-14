StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.24.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

