StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.24.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.