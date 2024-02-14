StockNews.com Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.22.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $307.21 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.