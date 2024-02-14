StockNews.com Upgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

First of Long Island Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

About First of Long Island

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First of Long Island by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First of Long Island by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First of Long Island by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

