StockNews.com Upgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
First of Long Island Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.
First of Long Island Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.
Institutional Trading of First of Long Island
About First of Long Island
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.
