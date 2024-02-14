StockNews.com Upgrades Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 158.62%.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

