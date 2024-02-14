Streamr Price Hits $0.0603 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $60.50 million and $5.38 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,067,823,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,693,853 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

