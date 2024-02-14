Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SYK traded up $4.36 on Wednesday, hitting $344.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.20. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $346.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,975 shares of company stock valued at $86,664,513. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

