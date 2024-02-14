SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Down 2.9%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 97,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 384,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

