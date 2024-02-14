SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.89. SunPower shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 488,373 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

SunPower Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SunPower

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in SunPower by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 874.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Articles

