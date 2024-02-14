Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Acquires £149.37 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Wills purchased 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.37 ($188.65).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 15th, Shaun Wills bought 493 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £147.90 ($186.79).

Superdry Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 33.66 ($0.43) on Wednesday. Superdry plc has a 52-week low of GBX 14.26 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 135.80 ($1.72). The stock has a market cap of £33.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27.

About Superdry

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

