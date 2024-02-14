SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $278.58 million and approximately $34.76 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,204,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,035,521 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

