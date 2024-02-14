Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOLGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

