Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.27.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
