Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,220,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after buying an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,212 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

SYF stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

