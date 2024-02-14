TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 7.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 2,557,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,726,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

TAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 140,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

