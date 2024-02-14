Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TGT traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.56. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $177.29. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

