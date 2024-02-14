Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 17,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

