Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

WMT stock opened at $169.14 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.47.

Walmart shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,963,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

