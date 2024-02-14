TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on T. Veritas Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.57.

T stock opened at C$23.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.54. The stock has a market cap of C$34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.16 and a 1-year high of C$28.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

