Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $26,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 1,697,604 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

NYSE TME traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 3,804,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,998. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

