Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.310 EPS.

Teradata stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 989,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,154. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Teradata has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 54.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.73.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

