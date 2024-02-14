Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGH stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on TGH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 333,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.