The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.56 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $12.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Allstate stock opened at $158.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -127.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.10.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,588,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Allstate by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

